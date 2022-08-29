Himanshu Malhotra on how he utilises social media

Social media has become an integral part of human existence. Whether it’s good or bad, many of us are hooked on to it. Actor Himanshu Malhotra talks about the effect it has on our lives and how he deals with the same.

“I don’t know how much time I spend on social media but I usually don’t scroll throughout the day or enjoy looking at what others are doing. I just share some stories and the posts are mostly done by my team,” he says.

Himanshu does not see social media as a mood lifter. “I enjoy learning from the medium and just checking on what’s happening around. If there is someone I can encourage or uplift, I would love to do that via the medium. There is a boy called Shubham Shyam and his poems are very beautiful. I happened to come across his page while browsing and I have tried my best to encourage him. I try to take his words to the masses through my page,” he adds.