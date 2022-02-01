Himanshu Malhotra talks about his role in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

Actor Himanshu Malhotra is happy to play Milind Joshi in TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, as it has many shades and layers. The actor says, “Milind Joshi is husband to Nupur Joshi and father to Payal Joshi, who is playing Chikoo in the show. It is a very interesting character and quite layered.”
He adds, “The major problem is that the daughter had been kidnapped seven years ago and the mother does not want to let go, and move forward. He wants to let go and start a new life and that’s where the conflict lies. He is always in a dilemma, so that’s very interesting. I am very happy to portray the role.”
