Himanshu Soni bags the lead role in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Shemaroo Umang is all set to bring a thrilling fantasy drama Raazz Mahal, which has been produced by Rashmi Sharma. The promos of the show have already become the talk of the town and the makers have locked Himanshu Soni as the lead actor. He will play the male lead, alongside Neha Harsora.

He will portray the all-important character of a young and daring man, Adhiraj. The story narrates the tale of Dakini, who is on a quest for royal blood to justify her immoral intentions. It will recreate the magic of fairy tales and love stories.

Himanshu says, “I’m elated to work with Shemaroo Umang and Rashmi Sharma. It’s exciting to be a part of such a fantasy drama for the first time. I hope to do justice to the character. I’m overjoyed to play the character of Adhiraj, a brave daredevil. I like to play challenging roles as it helps me grow as an artiste. I’m having a great time on the sets.”