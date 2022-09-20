Himesh Reshammiya left in tears by Debosmita's performance, 'you have maa Saraswati's blessings'

Mumbai, September 20

Musician Himesh Reshammiya was left awestruck by the performance of 21-year old contestant Debosmita Roy and called her voice a blessing of Goddess Saraswati.

He said: "I am so moved by your performance. You have Maa Saraswati's blessings in your voice. We wish you all the luck." Debosmita, who hails from Kolkata performed the melodious track 'Roz Roz Aankhon Tale' from the 1986 film 'Jeeva' originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Amit Kumar.

After looking at her performance, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani felt proud and added: "Today, I feel very proud after hearing you sing. Your performance was like winning music for me." Watch her performance:

It was indeed a great moment for Debosmita as she received a lot of appreciation and compliments from the judges.

She talked about her experience and also said that music has always been on her mind since childhood and she always wanted to be a singer.

"I live for music. Since childhood, I wanted to be a singer. Indian Idol is a dream come true. Performing in front of the music legends and receiving a standing ovation from them boosted my confidence to be better. I am really excited as to what this journey will bring for me being mentored by the trio judges who have mastered the art of music," she concluded.

The singing reality show is judged by ace singers Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

