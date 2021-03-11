Hina Khan attends UK Asian Film Festival

Ahead of her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan attended the UK Asian Film Festival on May 15 in London. Hina is a true-blue fashionista and hardly disappoints the fashion police. Be it her red car appearance or airport look or any outings, she makes sure heads turn with her sartorial choices. This time too she has mesmerised her fans with her look.
At the UK Asian Film Festival, Hina was seen in a stunning strapless outfit by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The actress looked ethereal in the ensemble. Her outfit comes with a sheer corset with heavy embellishments, a pleated skirt and a balloon cape. She opted for minimal make-up and tied her hair in a messy bun. She also kept her accessories minimal. Hina only wore a pair of emerald earrings. Now, fans can’t wait to see what would be Hina’s red carpet look at Cannes 2022!
