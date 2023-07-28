Hina Khan, Gippy Grewal hand-in-hand announce their next film 'ShindaShindaNoPapa'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 28

Actress Hina Khan is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi film industry alongside leading Punjabi star Gippy Grewal. The news broke today as Hina and Gippy took to social media to share this exciting announcement along with a picture together. Hand-in-hand, their picture has gone viral, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among her fans.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

Going by the caption of the picture, the film is titled 'ShindaShindaNoPapa' and the duo conveyed a true Punjabi vibe through their vibrant and colourful look in the picture. Gippy Grewal looked dapper in a traditional black kurta-pyjama teamed with yellow turban, and Hina Khan radiated Punjabi charm in a pink-red salwar kameez.

Hina Khan, known for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has had a successful journey on TV and has appeared in films and series on OTT platforms. She has aso made appearances at Cannes.

Gippy Grewal, a celebrated name in Punjabi cinema, is known for his music and acting prowess. The prospect of this fresh on-screen pairing has left fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Details about the project are still under wraps, but Hina Khan's entry into the Punjabi film industry is confirmed.

