Hina Khan is vacationing in Turkey

Hina Khan recently visited Turkey and made a series of posts from her vacation. Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, “Cappadocia, there is a reason why this place is on everyone’s bucket list. You have to visit this place to experience its uniqueness.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has ticked off Turkey from her bucket list and also went for hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia. Calling the experience mesmerising, Hina wrote, “Hot air balloon in Cappadocia. Ticked off my bucket list. What a mesmerizing experience. The historic fairy chimneys are definitely gram worthy @goturkiye @turkiyetourism_in #gocappadocia #türkiyetogether.”