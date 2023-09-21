Hina Khan on her debut single Barsaat Aa Gayi

IANS

Hina Khan is set to make her singing debut with Barsaat Aa Gayi, and called it a “surreal” experience.

Hina took to her social media platforms to share this news. Hina said, “I have officially sung my first-ever song on record, and the entire experience was truly surreal. Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience.”

“One of the most intriguing experiences of mine as a performer. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I am very excited for everybody to hear the song. I am also sure of this not only being my first of many songs, as I definitely want to explore a lot more singing as well.”

The song will be released on Vyrl Originals. Just a few days ago, Hina let a sneak peek into her upcoming project, Barsaat Aa Gayi by sharing captivating behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Hina is known for playing Akshara in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt directorial Hacked.

