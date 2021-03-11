Hina Khan ready for Cannes

Hina Khan, who made her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2019, is now set to return to the festival. A source close to the actress says, “Hina’s Indo-English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen once again at the Cannes red carpet. All eyes are on Hina because she truly made a big bang with her debut at Cannes in 2019.”

Hina had launched the poster of Lines in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival and later went on to sweep many awards for the film. The actress will now be seen in the movie Country of Blind, which is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced under the banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films.