Hina Khan ready for Cannes

Hina Khan, who made her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2019, is now set to return to the festival. A source close to the actress says, “Hina’s Indo-English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen once again at the Cannes red carpet. All eyes are on Hina because she truly made a big bang with her debut at Cannes in 2019.”
Hina had launched the poster of Lines in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival and later went on to sweep many awards for the film. The actress will now be seen in the movie Country of Blind, which is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced under the banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent
The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Devender Nara...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
P Chidambaram hits back at Kiren Rijiju over sedition law, says Law Minister has no authority to draw any ‘arbitrary Lakshman rekha’
Congress hails the Supreme Court's decision to put the sedit...
Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing