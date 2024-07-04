 Hina Khan, undergoing cancer treatment, cuts her hair with no tears in eyes so that mother stays calm : The Tribune India

Video grab.



ANI

Mumbai, July 4

Actor Hina Khan who opened up about her battle with breast cancer recently posted a video of herself in a super short haircut.

The actor's mum broke down after seeing the video.

Previously, the actor had posted a glimpse of her first chemotherapy session right after she attended an award show.

In the fresh clip, the actor is seen sitting in front of a mirror as her friend braids her hair. She is also seen consoling her mother, who sat on the bed and cried.

In the video the actor is heard saying, "Ro nahi please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho. Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi (loosely translated).

Hina proceeds to snip off the first pigtail of her hair while her friends chop off the rest of it.

Post the haircut, the actor's mother hugs and plants a kiss on her.

Sharing the video, Hina wrote, "You can hear my mother's wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions."

Hina further strove to provide motivation to those like her who were fighting the cancer battle.

"To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it's hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you're facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair--your pride, your crown? If you want to win you've got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win," she said.

Sharing how she has decided to battle this tough phase in her life.

"I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole. I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it's worth it," Hina added.

The 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' actor thanked the people in her life, who supported her through thick and thin.

"Also this day couldn't have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.. MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1. And a big thank you to @dwyessh_hairwizard for coming all the way from Santacruz after his hectic day at his salon to make this as comfortable as possible.. loved the haircut Dwyessh Thank you and love you. May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious. Plz Pray Pray Pray for me," Hina continued.

Hina, on June 28, confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor shared that she has started treatment and is "doing well" and "fully committed" to overcoming the disease.

Hina posted on her Instagram, "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'.

#Cancer #Mumbai


