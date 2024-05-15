Hina Khan wishes she didn't have to shoot on first two days of her periods

Mumbai, May 15
Actress Hina Khan has opened up about how if only she had an option of not shooting during the first two days of periods and described it as “madness.”
Hina took to Instagram, where she re-shared a post, which had “tell us a big no-no during periods!”
“I wish I had an option of not shooting on the first two days,” she wrote.
She then described “an actor's life” and wrote: “Not exaggerating.. But imaging shooting outdoors.”
She added: “In almost 40 degrees. With bad period cramps, mood swings, dehydration, heat rashes, discomfort, low BP, shooting chase sequences which involve a lot of running around in the sun.. It's madness #actorslife.”
Talking about her recent release, Hina ventured into Punjabi cinema with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' starring Gippy Grewal.
