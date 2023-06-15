Hindi-Vindi on way

The upcoming musical film Hindi-Vindi gives you a sneak peek into the intergenerational language barriers, and love between a visiting grandmother and her Australian-Indian grandchild Kabir. The film will be shot in Australia.

Featuring Neena Gupta as the grandmother, Mihir Ahuja (of Archies-fame) as Kabir, and Shannon K as Rihanna, Hindi-Vindi is crafted by the Australian film production 24 Six Films, India-based Shah Entertainment Media (SEM), and supported by Screen Australia.

Neena Gupta shared, “I am delighted to play a key role in the upcoming film Hindi-Vindi. Hindi is close to my heart, and this film brings Hindi to the forefront of the NRI audience. I am also looking forward to working with the young and talented filmmakers Ali, Jayant, and Aniket from 24Six Films. They are passionate about telling interesting stories.”

Ali Sayed, director of Hindi-Vindi, added, “Hindi-Vindi is a story that I have been working on for the past four years and am excited to finally share it with the world. This film is close to my heart, and it will resonate with audiences worldwide. We are also proud to be working with a talented cast and crew from Australia and India, and we believe that the creative collaboration will showcase the best of both cultures”.