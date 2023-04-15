His journey started with Splitsvilla X3 and now, Dhruv Malik is making a name in the world of singing

Sakshi Sharma

Dhruv Malik, who appeared in Splitsvilla X3 and was one of the finalists, is now gaining popularity due to his singing abilities. From childhood, Dhruv wanted to be a singer and his talent was recognised in one of the episodes of Splitsvilla. “After I completed class 12th, parents kept on asking me about future plans and I was not sure. Then Splitsvilla happened and it was a new beginning for me. In one of the episodes, I had sung a song and people appreciated my singing. From there I started getting good offers. Earlier, I did not have enough money to invest, but after Splitsvilla, I accepted the offers and took up singing as a career whole-heartedly. I feel this is the best decision of my life,” he says.

Dhruv has recently released a song Jhooti, a duet with Simar Kaur, which is his second track. After Jhooti, came along another single titled Midnight. He adds, “Midnight is very different from Jhooti, it has a very urban feel and is a commercial track. This is a kind of song that can be heard during gedi with friends, while dancing and enjoying in clubs and parties. This is a very groovy and catchy track.” Dhruv does not have any particular inspiration, but he really likes Arijit Singh and Vishal Mishra.

On his Splitsvilla journey, he shares, “When I entered the game I had only 2k followers on Instagram, and when I came back I had 250k followers! The name that I have earned after Splitsvilla is immense and I am extremely thankful.”

As for his future plans, he says, “I have started writing my own songs and composing them. Currently, I am in mood to do sad songs and have written two or three such songs. I am also planning to do romantic songs, I just want to entertain.”