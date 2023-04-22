History TV18 launches travel series, Living Her Story, with Shenaz Treasury

Shenaz Treasury, a travel influencer, will explore her way through Karnataka, with a special focus on the state capital Bengaluru, on History TV18’s new series Living Her Story. Starting April 22, the journey will come to life on the social media accounts @ShenazTreasury, @HistoryTV18, and @FYITV18. Over the course of 10 days, Shenaz will vlog about her experiences through posts, stories, and reels.
She will showcase the hidden and offbeat culture, natural splendours, and modern marvels of the region. Follow the journey to see and learn what makes Bengaluru the sustainability capital of India. Speaking about her collaboration with HistoryTV18, Shenaz said, “I am looking forward to exploring one of India’s most dynamic cities on #LivinHerStory. I am looking for stories that are inspiring and new. What is great about a city like Bengaluru is that it offers a lot of adventure, wellness and modernity. There is always something novel to discover in a place that thrives on innovation, and is yet so beautifully connected to its roots.”
