Netflix
Directed by Richard Linklater, this romantic action comedy stars Glen Powell as the main lead. It revolves around a professional killer who falls in love with a woman (Adria Arjona) trying to run away from her abusive husband. Inspired by a true story, the film premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Fest.
Maidaan
Prime Video
Now showing on an OTT platform after a subdued run in cinema halls, this biographical sports drama tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, one of the finest football coaches India has seen. It stars Ajay Devgn alongside Nitanshi Goel, Priyamani, Abhinay Raj Singh, Gajraj Rao and Johnny Lever.
Gullak season 4
SonyLIV
The latest season revolves around brothers Anand and Aman, played by Varbhay Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar, respectively, who navigate their relationship with their parents. It is an authentic portrayal of a nuclear family. Also, rotating writers for every season offer a fresh perspective, making it a must-watch.
Gunaah
Disney+Hotstar
This murder mystery draws inspiration from the popular Turkish drama ‘Ezel’. Directed by Anil Senior, it is a story of betrayal, love, friendship and murder. It involves two friends, Shiva and Abhimanyu. The former betrays the latter and thus begins a game of chess, which involves the woman they love.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress did not perform well in states where it formed government before Lok Sabha polls: Kharge at CWC meet
Meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party comprising all newly...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali
A CCTV footage of the area revealed a masked man chasing the...