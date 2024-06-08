Netflix

Directed by Richard Linklater, this romantic action comedy stars Glen Powell as the main lead. It revolves around a professional killer who falls in love with a woman (Adria Arjona) trying to run away from her abusive husband. Inspired by a true story, the film premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Fest.

Maidaan

Prime Video

Now showing on an OTT platform after a subdued run in cinema halls, this biographical sports drama tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, one of the finest football coaches India has seen. It stars Ajay Devgn alongside Nitanshi Goel, Priyamani, Abhinay Raj Singh, Gajraj Rao and Johnny Lever.

Gullak season 4

SonyLIV

The latest season revolves around brothers Anand and Aman, played by Varbhay Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar, respectively, who navigate their relationship with their parents. It is an authentic portrayal of a nuclear family. Also, rotating writers for every season offer a fresh perspective, making it a must-watch.

Gunaah

Disney+Hotstar

This murder mystery draws inspiration from the popular Turkish drama ‘Ezel’. Directed by Anil Senior, it is a story of betrayal, love, friendship and murder. It involves two friends, Shiva and Abhimanyu. The former betrays the latter and thus begins a game of chess, which involves the woman they love.