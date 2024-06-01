Hiten Paintal joins the cast of Mehndi Wala Ghar

Hiten Paintal, who has joined the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, is happy about being on board. He says, “Amit is a complex and revengeful character who continues to struggle with what he perceives as a rejection inflicted by the Agrawal family. However, he has now discovered a perfect opportunity to settle the score and disrupt the happiness at Mehndi Wala Ghar by aligning himself with Vicky and Suprabha ji.”

Talking about his camaraderie with co-stars and sharing screen space with his father Kanwarjit Paintal, he says, “I’m thrilled to be acting alongside my father again after 20 years. He is incredibly skilled in his craft, and I see this as a fantastic chance to gain wisdom from him. Arriving on sets felt like a reunion party as Karan Mehra, Rushaad Rana and Ravi Gossian are very old friends of mine. We have lots of fun behind the scenes. The atmosphere of the set is so warm and welcoming, and I’m genuinely excited to work with such talented people.”