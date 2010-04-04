Hitesh Bharadwaj is an actor and also an RJ

Zee TV’s recently launched show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain has been following the story of two UPSC aspirants, Paragi Parashar (Akshita Mudgal) and Sanjay Pathak (Hitesh Bharadwaj). While both the actors work round-the-clock to make Sanjay and Paragi’s characters relatable, Hitesh Bharadwaj on a personal front somehow still finds time for RJ-ing and writing poetry. Before he entered the industry, his impressive voice and passion for writing poetry made him a famous radio jockey (RJ) in town!

He says, “It does get difficult for me to cope with multiple tasks, but I try my best to complete the responsibility of being an actor and RJ. Since I am one of the leads on the show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, managing time becomes difficult. It feels like I am the captain of the ship, and my character in the show has a huge responsibility. In addition, my show on the radio station showcases my writing talent. I know I have multiple commitments and responsibilities, but there was a time when I was completely idle and had nothing to do.”