 Hole and hearty : The Tribune India

Hole and hearty

Angelina Jolie says she had punk fashion sense as a teenager

Hole and hearty

Angelina Jolie



IANS

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie revealed she was a teenage punk who used to cut up her clothes and burn holes in them. She talked about her “dark” style choices when she was younger as she launches her own fashion brand Atelier Jolie, which will open a shop in New York in November to provide tailoring and upcycling services as well as made-to-measure pieces.

“I was quite dark when I was young. I was a punk, not the popular kid — going to thrift stores, cutting things up, burning little teeny cigarette holes into things, that was me as a teenager, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.” Angelina admitted that she was a particularly rebellious fashion lover when speaking about her previous looks to Vogue magazine.

Her shop will also boast a gallery and a cafe and will provide a made-to-measure clothing service as well as repairs as part of a commitment to sustainability.

Hand-painted patches will cost around $10 to apply and Angelina has been looking into a way to get a person’s tattoos imprinted on the fabric which will be used to repair their clothing. She said, “We’re trying to see if we can take photographs of tattoos and turn them into patches — the idea is to make your clothing your own, instead of simply getting rid of it.”

Angelina went on to add that her style has changed a lot over the years, but she’s still learning to understand who she really is when it comes to clothing. She added, “Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don’t mess with me — I’ve got my armour on’. But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft.”

#New York

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

3
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

4
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

5
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

6
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

7
India

Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank

8
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

9
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

10
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...

‘We’re at war’: Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Fire incidents continue to rise as farmers reluctant to shun old ways

Encroachments, traffic jams rile residents

2 killed in road accidents in villages

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Mazdoor union on indefinite strike over poor hike in wages

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence