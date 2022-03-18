Holi celebrations on the sets of daily soaps

Holi, the festival of colours is here and our actors of Sony Entertainment Television are celebrating Holi on the sets of their shows.

Ismeet Kohli, who plays Purvi in show Dosti Anokhi, says, “For me every day is a celebration with the cast of Dosti Anokhi and Holi will be no different. Personally, I always propagate dry Holi with organic colours and no water wastage. But this time around, I would urge people to celebrate virtual Holi with their loved ones from the safety of their homes.”

Celebrating Holi on the sets of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye, actor Vijayendra Kumeria says, “There are a lot of beautiful moments attached with Holi. We’ve attended so many fun parties and shot such beautiful sequences to capture the spirit of the festival. My best memories of the festival still are the good old school days when we would play Holi with school friends after class. I really miss those beautiful days! This time we celebrated on the sets and I hope all of you enjoy the Holi sequences as much as we loved shooting them.”

