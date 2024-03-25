The festival of colours is here, and these celebrities cannot wait to be with their near and dear ones on this special day. From sharing their favourite Holi memory to giving us details about their celebrations this time, check out what they have to say about the festival.

Ishita Raj: Cherishing togetherness

As always, this year also I plan to celebrate Holi with my family and friends. The significance of Holi for me is togetherness, happiness and lots of fun. For me, it’s celebrating it with my loved ones. I enjoy eating sweets. Kaju katli is my favorite. I love thandai. My childhood Holi celebration has always been about my school friends coming to my house. We would play so much with colours that it was difficult to recognise who was who.

Anu Aggarwal: Finding comfort at home

I normally hide at home on Holi, so plan on doing the same. Holi is a colourful depiction of season change. Winter ends. Summer starts. Holi also signifies harvest time. I love to eat malpua, dahi bhalle, thandai, puran poli and lassi. In school, I was in 7th grade when we organised a Holi dance. Though I had been learning Kathak since I was 7 years old, that was the first time I danced in public and was amazed how many people congratulated me.

Avika Gor: Embracing family traditions

My schedule is usually packed with back-to-back dubbing sessions and shoots. However, on Holi, I am taking a break from work to spend time with my family and friends at home. We’ll be enjoying the festivities and having a lot of fun together. I appreciate how every festival in India carries a strong message for us to follow. Holi, in particular, signifies the triumph of good over evil. I love indulging in sweets, especially gujiya. My friends often bring some along when we gather to cook and enjoy delicious food together. I don’t have a specific memorable experience from my childhood regarding Holi because for us, it was more than just a one-day festival. We would start the fun and celebrations a week before, playing together with friends and cousins.

Sagar Parekh: Festive feasting

I can’t help but feel excited. For me, it’s not just about the colours or the delicious food; it’s about celebrating the joy. This festival holds a special place in my heart, as it brings back memories of my childhood, with laughter and every face painted with colours and happiness. When it comes to food, oh, where do I even begin? From mouth-watering sweets like gujiya and malpua to savory delights like samosas and chaat. As for celebrating, I plan to be surrounded by loved ones, relishing every moment and every bite of those festive delicacies that make this day even more special.

Madirakshi Mundle: Balancing work and play

I don’t know yet if I am working on Holi or not. But growing up, the day has always been fun. It is a festival that is celebrated all over India with a lot of fervour. I never miss performing the Holi pooja. Then of course, the colours and the food; how can I miss any of that? My favourite childhood memory is the one with my friends and family. All of them! Smearing colour on folks, trying to escape. I’ve done it all. Mumbai Holi is more about Holi parties with music and friends from the industry. I’ve been to a few. Might attend one if I get the chance.

Anupama Solanki: Relishing festive delights

I get goosebumps when I hear about Holi. Holi is my all-time favourite festival because I get the chance to eat gujiya. It is my cheat day. I must say if you want to enjoy Holi, then Mumbai is the best place to celebrate it. Party at any club during the daytime with lots of colours and snacks. As a child, I used to start Holi celebration two days in advance. My mother and I would start crushing dry fruits for gujiya. I used to hear the story of the lord Narasimha’s devotee Prahlad sitting in the fire with Holika and he was saved from fire. How Narsimha Dev killed Hirnyakasyhap. It was an amazing katha.

Hemani Chawla: Dancing on dhol beats

Holi has always been the same for me. Since I stay away from my family, I celebrate Holi with my friends here in Mumbai. We have this huge group of friends and we usually gather at one of our places. For starters, we get a dhol, then the DJ takes over, and after 7 hours of dancing, we order food, eat, laugh and leave for home. By the way, we also have our special Holi playlist. When I was a child, Holi used to be very simple. All family members used to meet and just have a good time. When I was a little kid, I once got influenced by some colony friends and started throwing balloons at people who were walking on the street.

Jason Tham: Infusing newness

We celebrate Holi purely for the colours, friends, delicious food and a get-together because it’s a holiday. Whenever we celebrate at our place, we like to mix it up a little like infusing western cuisine such as scones with jam, avocado chips, pineapple salsa, etc. This year, the plan is to try something new.

Gurpreet Singh: Spreading joy

I am really excited about Holi! It’s always been a big celebration for me and my family. We start with a traditional rituals and prayers on the eve of Holi and the next day we dive into the colourful festivities. Holi is all about spreading joy and happiness. It’s a time to come together with the loved ones, forget any differences, and just have a great time. Plus, it’s a wonderful opportunity to embrace the vibrant colours of spring and enjoy some delicious food. Holi is a feast for the taste buds. I absolutely love indulging in sweets like gujiya and jalebi, and no Holi celebration is complete without some refreshing thandai. It’s all about savouring those festive flavours.

Aadesh Chaudhary: Indulging in sweets

During this time of the year, I make it a point to return to my hometown. This year is no exception, as I have recently arrived in my hometown to celebrate the occasion with my parents and friends. One of the highlights of Holi celebrations for me is indulging in traditional sweets like gujiyas and shakarparas. Over the course of three to four days, I look forward to immersing myself in the joyous festivities with my loved ones, creating cherished memories.