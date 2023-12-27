Holiday mode!

On Tuesday morning, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport, all set to celebrate New Year at an undisclosed location. For the airport look, Kiara opted for a white sweatshirt that she paired with matching joggers. Her husband, Sidharth, on the other hand, wore a black t-shirt that he teamed with a blue and black checkered shirt. Sidharth and Kiara also celebrated Christmas in a special way.
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor jet off too
After celebrating Christmas in Mumbai, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are now all set to ring in the New Year out of Mumbai! On Tuesday morning, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They looked happy as they twinned in shades of grey. Their kids were also along with them, but they did not pose for the shutterbugs. It is not known at this moment where the couple will celebrate New Year.
Alia, Ranbir off as well
A day after revealing their daughter Raha’s face to the world, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on Tuesday spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai. In the pictures, Alia could be seen holding a sleeping Raha in her arms.
