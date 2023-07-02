Hollywood actor Alan Arkin passes away

ANI

Veteran actor Alan Arkin is no more.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony Arkin.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” the sons said. Alan Arkin breathed his last at the age of 89.

Alan Arkin gained a lot of appreciation for his role in Little Miss Sunshine (2006). He played Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of the dysfunctional family. His role had limited screen time but earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He also won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in the 1963 play Enter Laughing and a Drama Desk award for directing the 1968 play Little Murders, which he also directed for the big screen.

Arkin also directed the original Broadway version of Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys, which ran for more than 500 performances.

Most recently, Arkin was nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards for his comedic turn in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method. Fans and members of Hollywood took to social media and paid their heartfelt tributes.

“Our work inspired a generation of actors and reminded us how powerful our art can shift us. Rest well! May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” Viola Davis wrote on Instagram. Michael Douglas, who co-starred with Alan Arkin in the Netflix dramedy The Kominsky Method, honoured Arkin on Instagram, calling him ‘a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry’.