Hollywood star Drew Barrymore keeps daughters' iPads locked in her safe

Despite saying she loves keeping her daughters entertained, Hollywood star Drew Barrymore draws the line at her girls’ iPads and keeps them locked away in a safe to stop them getting hooked on to the screens.
The ET actress, 48, has daughters Olive, 10, and nine-year-old Frankie with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, and has admitted she is a strict mum when it comes to monitoring their use of electronic items. “We watch a ton of movies and shows, so I’m not judging anyone about screens. But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads. During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it,” she said. “Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions,” she added.
