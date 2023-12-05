Hollywood star Kate Winslet talks about her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio

PTI

Actress Kate Winslet says her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and she ‘clicked immediately’ when they met on the sets of the blockbuster movie.

The Oscar-winning actors played doomed lovers, Jack and Rose, in James Cameron’s romance drama that went on to become one of the most successful movies in 1997. In a behind-the-scenes feature from the film’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD DVD release, Winslet, 48, also reflected on her bond with Dicaprio.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm,” she said.

“And it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again. He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs, and he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along.’ And we just really did. We just really did,” she added

Calling DiCaprio, 49, a ‘ferociously intelligent man’, Winslet said he was fascinated with the period. The actress, who like DiCaprio has gone on to establish a successful Hollywood career, said they still take out time to speak to each other. “You know, if you think about it, in the world that we live in now to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it’s really something,” she said.