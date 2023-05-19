HomiAdajania talks about his working relationship with Dimple Kapadia

Produced by Maddock Films, Saas, Bahu, aur Flamingo is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar.

About his working relationship with Dimple Kapadia, Homi Adajania said, “Every time we do a project, Dimple decides to quit a week before we start shooting. She’ll call me up because she gets anxious and acts like a child. And we went through this on Saas, Bahu, aur Flamingo as well.”

He added, “I remember there were a couple scenes we were shooting and Varun had finished his bit and was driving back to the hotel, which was an hour away. Radhika had not slept for 48 hours because she was coming from another shoot. We thought we’d finished the shoot for the day, at which point Dimple told us that she wanted another take. This was very unlike Dimple, but she was not happy with her performance, so she wanted to do this. She absolutely killed it on the retake. She is the most undemanding actor you can ever work with. But for some reason that night, she just really felt she had much more in her.”