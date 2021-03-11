Yo Yo Honey Singh attends AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's star-studded wedding reception

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman recently hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman, who took wedding vows with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month.

The reception was held in Chennai and witnessed the attendance of many of Rahman's industry friends and colleagues, while some even performed live on stage during the musical evening.

From the music fraternity, Honey Singh and Sonu Nigam were spotted at the wedding reception and blessed the couple. Honey Singh also took to his Instagram to share a picture from the reception as he wrote in the caption, "Best wishes to the blessed couple and congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir's families and fans!! @arrameen @arrahman."

Check out his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Earlier, Honey Singh bowed down to Rahman at the 22nd edition of IIFA. While performing on stage at the Bollywood extravaganza, the rapper-singer climbed down the stage as he approached the 'Mozart of Madras' and touched his feet. Sharing the moment capture in video, Honey had written on the video in the story section of his Instagram, "Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir."

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala also attended the reception and shared some clicks from the occasion. She said, "A.R.Rehman sir’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of #chennai !! God bless the newly wed."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Talking about the reception, Khatija donned a purple lehenga while Riyasdeen was dressed in a black suit with a bowtie. AR Rahman wore a kurta-pyjama paired with a blue jacket while his son Ameen was in a black sherwani.

Even Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tweeted that he attended the reception. Along with three photos with Rahman's family, he wrote, "Attended the wedding reception of @arrahman's daughter Khatija - Riyasdeen at ARR film city and conveyed my wishes to the newly-wed couple. Also wishing dear ARR to heal and unite more hearts with his soulful music, transcending across boundaries and barriers."

Here's the tweet:

Attended the wedding reception of @arrahman's daughter Khatija - Riyasdeen at ARR film city and conveyed my wishes to the newly-wed couple.



Also wishing dear ARR to heal and unite more hearts with his soulful music, transcending across boundaries and barriers. pic.twitter.com/NmB2UlahDK — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 10, 2022

Last month, AR Rahman took to his social media to announce the wedding of his daugther Khajita. Along with a picture from the wedding festivities, he wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Khatija also shared a beautiful shot from her wedding. She wrote in the caption, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Today, she shared this picture from the wedding reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rushda Rahman (@rushdarahman_)

The new bride gave us a good look at what went into her D-Day with a special video from the wedding, which she captioned, "With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families. On my big day (May 5) with @riyasdeenriyan. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team."

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Just like her father, Khatija is also a musician. Her credits include song titled ‘Rock a Bye Baby’ from Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama ‘Mimi’, which was composed by her father, and independent track ‘Farishton’. Riyasdeen, who is a sound engineeer, has collaborated with AR Rahman for the latter's shows and also with music composer Amit Trivedi.

