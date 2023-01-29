Honey Singh drops a throwback pic of his chiseled body from 2011: 'Watch me in 2023 now'

ANI
Mumbai, January 29
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been working hard to win his fans' hearts ever since he made his comeback in the music industry after a long hiatus.
From releasing back-to-back peppy tracks to taking care of fitness, Honey has been doing his best to reinvent himself.
On Sunday, the 'Brown Rang' rapper took to Instagram and dropped a picture of his chiseled body dated back to 2011.
Alongside the image, Honey wrote, "Working on to give u better than this !! It was 2011 , watch me in 2023 now !!!! Keep blessing #yoyohoneysingh."
Honey's caption hinted that he is all set to come up with chiseled and ripped body soon.
Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Honey Singh is back and how." "Good luck paaji," another one wrote.
While he was on a massive career high, Honey decided to quit the industry to deal with alcoholism and depression. In March 2016, he revealed that he is suffering from depression caused by bipolar disorder. He took a hiatus from the music industry. A few years later, he returned to showbiz. Among his latest film songs is De Taali from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also have songs in Akshay Kumar's 'Selfiee' and Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'.
Apart from the professional front, Honey is also in the news for his personal life. He is currently dating model Tina Thadani. Tina had featured in Honey's 'Paris Ka Trip' music video. He was previously married to Shalini Talwar. In September 2022, the two parted ways. Shalini accused him of domestic violence.
