Honey Singh would not mind collaborating with Uorfi for a music video

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh praised Uorfi Javed and said that other girls in the country can take inspiration from her.
The Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi keeps making headlines for her bold fashion statement. Recently she was targeted by politician Chitra Wagh and she filed a complaint against her for publicly ‘indulging in nudity’.
Honey said in an interview given to the media, “I really liked that kid (Uorfi). She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se jeena chahti hai (She wants to live her life her way). I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her.”
The rapper is known for his hit tracks like Begaani Naar, Achko Machko, High Heels, Break Up Party, among others and also released his music albums and has sung in films like Cocktail and Mastan, and more.
He added, “Do whatever comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespective of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to.”
He also spoke about collaborating with Uorfi in a music video and added, “Yes, definitely if there is a good song in which I think she can play very well then why not? I’m wishing her all the luck and support.”
Uorfi has been a part of TV shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla X4. —IANS
