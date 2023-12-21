 ‘Hope u all get entertained’: SRK writes to fans as excitement builds around 'Dunki' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • ‘Hope u all get entertained’: SRK writes to fans as excitement builds around 'Dunki'

‘Hope u all get entertained’: SRK writes to fans as excitement builds around 'Dunki'

During the film’s promotions in Dubai, Khan described ‘Dunki’ as his best film

‘Hope u all get entertained’: SRK writes to fans as excitement builds around 'Dunki'

ANI photo.



ANI

Mumbai, December 21

The much-awaited comedy-drama 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, is finally up for release on Thursday.

The film's first show in India was at 5.55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration.

Several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media.

In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release.

A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue.

Overwhelmed with the fans' love and excitement for the movie, Shah Rukh took to X and wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."

Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who never misses a chance to inspire fans with his witty and interesting comments.

In his trademark style, SRK asked his adoring fans to go and watch the movie first.

A post on his official handle on X read, "Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. #Dunki."

'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday promoted their film in Dubai. Videos of the evening have surfaced on the actor's fan clubs on social media where he is seen recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during the drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Dubai #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

2
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

3
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

4
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

5
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

6
Trending

‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

7
Punjab

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

8
India

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states

9
India

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

10
Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

Don't Miss

View All
Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Top News

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells ED; leaves for Vipassana meditation course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...

Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people

Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...

‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended': Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills

Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills

97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...

TMC MP Saket Gokhale shares 'private chat' with Piyush Goyal on MPs suspension; BJP leader says 'vicious lies'

TMC MP Saket Gokhale shares 'private chat' with Piyush Goyal on MPs' suspension; BJP leader says 'vicious lies'

3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state

3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state

Active cases in the state reach 2,341


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, DC directs officials

Shaheedi Week: Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Pan-city 24x7 water supply project moves step further

Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Court issues notices to Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, her PA Sahdev Salaria, UT

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells ED; leaves for Vipassana meditation course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

High Court asks Delhi Govt to share status of policy for end-of-life vehicles

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

UK-based NRI Raja Kandola, 13 others get bail in 200-crore drugs case

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

SHGs to lead school uniform production

SHGs to lead school uniform production

80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

1-day police remand for Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi

Punjab Police officers can no longer take ‘favourites’ along after transfer