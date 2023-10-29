Horror story

IANS

Sharon Stone has revealed that back in 2001 when she was suffering from brain haemorrhage, the doctors thought she was faking the whole incident. The actress was diagnosed with 1 per cent chance of survival, which led her to quit Hollywood.

The Basic Instinct star, 65, recalled the incident during an interview with Vogue where she remembered being rushed to the hospital after feeling a “lightning bolt-like” pain in her head.

“I remember waking up on a gurney and asking the kid wheeling it where I was going, and him saying, brain surgery,” shared Stone.

“A doctor had decided, without my knowledge or consent, that he should give me exploratory brain surgery and sent me off to the operating room.”

Continuing, the Total Recall actress said, “What I learnt through that experience is that in a medical setting, women often just aren’t heard, particularly when you don’t have a female doctor.”

She said that as a result of the medical staff taking the situation lightly, they first missed her brain haemorrhage.