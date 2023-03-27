 Horse dies on set of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' : The Tribune India

Horse dies on set of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

As per reports, the horse passed away due to cardiac arrest

Horse dies on set of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

The image is used for representational purpose. ANI



ANI

Los Angeles, March 27 

horse involved in the production of 'The Lord Of the Rings: The Rings Of Power' died on the set of the series in the UK recently.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the horse passed away on March 21 due to cardiac arrest.

Sharing the unfortunate news, Amazon studios issued a statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died. The incident took place in the morning whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals. The trainer was not in costume and filming had yet to commence. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. The independent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of cardiac failure."

The horse was one of about 30 on set on that day, all supplied by respected outfitter The Devil's Horsemen, which has provided horses for many shows including Game of Thrones.

Apparently, the first on-set animal fatality in the company's 50-year history, the horse is said to have shown no prior health problems and was standing among 20 other horses before it died.

Animal rights organization PETA condemned the horse's death. The organised urged the studio to "stop lording over animals." "It seems that living underground with the orcs is part for the course for the producers of The Rings of Power because they have the option to use CGI, mechanical rigs and other humane methods that wouldn't run vulnerable horses to death on set," said Senior Vice President Lisa Lange.

"PETA is calling on the show's creators -- and all other producers -- to take on a new quest without using any real horses. If they can't avoid exploiting animals for their art, they should find a new medium, because no one wants to see a spinoff for TV with torment as the theme."

'The Rings of Power' has been filming its second season for months in the U.K. and has announced many new cast members are joining the series. The first season's eight episodes were released last spring and quickly became the streamer's most-watched original series, racking up more than 24 billion minutes streamed.

#PETA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

2
Amritsar

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

3
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

4
Punjab

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

5
Trending

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

6
Chandigarh

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

8
Nation

AI, Nepal Airlines planes nearly collide mid-air; 3 suspended

9
Nation

Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka Gandhi

10
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...

Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...

SC issues notice to Centre, Gujarat Govt on Bilkis Bano’s petition against remission given to her rapists

SC issues notice to Centre, Gujarat Govt on Bilkis Bano's petition against remission given to her rapists

Bench led by Justice KM Joseph posts the matter for hearing ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

BSF seizes 6 kg narcotics dropped by drone in Amritsar sector along with abandoned motorcycle

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Amritsar: Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Rs 1.65-crore fraud: Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

Dr BS Chavan Memorial Rehabilitation Program held at GHCH-32, Chandigarh

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Won’t let conspiracy to stop free electricity scheme succeed till I’m alive: Kejriwal

Won’t let conspiracy to stop free electricity scheme succeed till I’m alive: Kejriwal

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

IndiGo begins Dharamsala-Delhi flight

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in election law violation case in UP

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, demand rehab, compensation

Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Three of thieves’ gang nabbed

Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged

Couple arrested for duping Merchant Navy officer's wife

14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if fugitive visited her house

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Two booked for cheating