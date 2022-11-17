Hostel Daze 3 is a season full of surprises

Prime Video recently announced the exclusive global release of Hostel Daze Season 3, followed by trailer launch. Directed by Abhinav Anand, this show is bringing back the story of six college friends. Taking the viewers on a fun-filled rollercoaster ride, Ahsaas Channa, who plays Akanksha in the show, decodes what is different this season.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas said, “This time it is full of surprises. In previous seasons people saw Ankit and Akanksha liking each other. Now, the audience will see their bond growing as they become a couple. There’s another love angle this season. My favourite element is that we worked with a lot of comedians who make guest appearances. The story comes from a new lens, thanks to the new director, Abhinav Anand. With all these diverse elements, one thing that has remained the same is the core essence of the show.”

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the comedy drama will see the groups of friends portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar back in college.