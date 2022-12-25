 Hot chocolate, plum cakes, parties and presents, here is all that on celebs’ wishlist! : The Tribune India

Hot chocolate, plum cakes, parties and presents, here is all that on celebs’ wishlist!

Hot chocolate, plum cakes, parties and presents, here is all that on celebs’ wishlist!

Kate Sharma



Tribune News Service

Misty mornings, sparkling malls and joyous spirit, this is one of the most wonderful times of the year. From playing Secret Santa, enjoying hot chocolate and plum cakes to planning all important Christmas get-togethers, here’s how celebrities are spreading the Christmas cheer.

Love & laughter

Marc Robinson

Christmas is a time of joy and warmth; it means being around with family and celebrating the holy festival. It is not only the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, but also the spirit of giving and affection. I will first attend the annual traditional midnight mass, followed by Christmas brunch with my children, party at a friend’s house followed by the annual Christmas dance. —Marc Robinson, model, Fashion choreographer

Festive spirit

Flora Saini

I just love Christmas...the weather is just right, sparkle around the road and festivities in the air. There is no Christmas without films and gifts; best present for me has to be being surrounded by people I love. And, of course, this is the time for Home Alone. —Flora Saini, Actor

Joyous times

Here’s to wishing, wanting and expecting Santa to make Christmas joyous for everyone. A cake with hot chocolate is a must have for me. I have spent few of my Christmases with kids in the orphanage and those have been the best times. Dancing and enjoying – it’s been the most touching and humbling experiences of my life. The Holiday is my go-to Christmas flick. —Smriti Kalra, Actor

For the child in me

Arjun Bijlani

My son Ayaan love Christmas. We have brought a Christmas tree at home. I have been brought up in Mumbai, so have been part of many Christmas celebrations since childhood. We will celebrate at home, share a chocolate cake and may visit Mount Mary Church too. —Arjun Bijlani, Actor

Party time

Vaishnavi

I am excited about partying with my friends and playing Secret Santa. My favourite thing about Christmas is sipping hot chocolate with marshmallows and watching fun films. It’s a festival that marks a break from studies and getting together with family and friends. —Vaishnavi, Actor

Misty mornings

I remember believing in Santa Claus as a kid and waiting for my gifts on the Christmas Eve vividly. I love that Christmas marks the end of the year. I like binging on rum cakes and reconnecting with family and friends. This time I have plans to enjoy the hills and its chilly weather with a quick trip to Himachal Pradesh. —Harsh Rajput, Actor

No diet, good vibes

Charrul Malik

This Christmas, I want to be with my sister Parul, my brother Gaurav and my dad. We all will go for Christmas dinner and have fun. It means a lot of shopping, no diet and a lot of good vibes. —Charrul Malik, Actor

New York calling

Christmas is special for us because it is Shweta and mine wedding anniversary. This year my daughter Zahra wanted to celebrate a white Christmas, so, we are travelling to New York. I hope this year everyone has a good, peaceful, and Merry Christmas. —Manav Gohil, Actor

Secret wish

Christmas is such an amazing festival. It is full of happiness and new hopes. If I were a Santa, I would want to give my mom unlimited gifts. As a single mother she has done so much hard work in her life. So this time, I will be a secret Santa for my mother to give everything that she had missed in her life. —Kate Sharma, Actor

Code red

Subuhii Joshii

I am going to throw a small Christmas party for some very close friends at my house this year. Besides this, I love getting Christmas gifts for my pet Majnu. I would be dressing up in red. —Subuhii Joshii, Actor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water