Hot chocolate, plum cakes, parties and presents, here is all that on celebs’ wishlist!

Tribune News Service

Misty mornings, sparkling malls and joyous spirit, this is one of the most wonderful times of the year. From playing Secret Santa, enjoying hot chocolate and plum cakes to planning all important Christmas get-togethers, here’s how celebrities are spreading the Christmas cheer.

Love & laughter

Marc Robinson

Christmas is a time of joy and warmth; it means being around with family and celebrating the holy festival. It is not only the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, but also the spirit of giving and affection. I will first attend the annual traditional midnight mass, followed by Christmas brunch with my children, party at a friend’s house followed by the annual Christmas dance. —Marc Robinson, model, Fashion choreographer

Festive spirit

Flora Saini

I just love Christmas...the weather is just right, sparkle around the road and festivities in the air. There is no Christmas without films and gifts; best present for me has to be being surrounded by people I love. And, of course, this is the time for Home Alone. —Flora Saini, Actor

Joyous times

Here’s to wishing, wanting and expecting Santa to make Christmas joyous for everyone. A cake with hot chocolate is a must have for me. I have spent few of my Christmases with kids in the orphanage and those have been the best times. Dancing and enjoying – it’s been the most touching and humbling experiences of my life. The Holiday is my go-to Christmas flick. —Smriti Kalra, Actor

For the child in me

Arjun Bijlani

My son Ayaan love Christmas. We have brought a Christmas tree at home. I have been brought up in Mumbai, so have been part of many Christmas celebrations since childhood. We will celebrate at home, share a chocolate cake and may visit Mount Mary Church too. —Arjun Bijlani, Actor

Party time

Vaishnavi

I am excited about partying with my friends and playing Secret Santa. My favourite thing about Christmas is sipping hot chocolate with marshmallows and watching fun films. It’s a festival that marks a break from studies and getting together with family and friends. —Vaishnavi, Actor

Misty mornings

I remember believing in Santa Claus as a kid and waiting for my gifts on the Christmas Eve vividly. I love that Christmas marks the end of the year. I like binging on rum cakes and reconnecting with family and friends. This time I have plans to enjoy the hills and its chilly weather with a quick trip to Himachal Pradesh. —Harsh Rajput, Actor

No diet, good vibes

Charrul Malik

This Christmas, I want to be with my sister Parul, my brother Gaurav and my dad. We all will go for Christmas dinner and have fun. It means a lot of shopping, no diet and a lot of good vibes. —Charrul Malik, Actor

New York calling

Christmas is special for us because it is Shweta and mine wedding anniversary. This year my daughter Zahra wanted to celebrate a white Christmas, so, we are travelling to New York. I hope this year everyone has a good, peaceful, and Merry Christmas. —Manav Gohil, Actor

Secret wish

Christmas is such an amazing festival. It is full of happiness and new hopes. If I were a Santa, I would want to give my mom unlimited gifts. As a single mother she has done so much hard work in her life. So this time, I will be a secret Santa for my mother to give everything that she had missed in her life. —Kate Sharma, Actor

Code red

Subuhii Joshii

I am going to throw a small Christmas party for some very close friends at my house this year. Besides this, I love getting Christmas gifts for my pet Majnu. I would be dressing up in red. —Subuhii Joshii, Actor