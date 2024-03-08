Hours after sister Amandeep’s death, TV actress Dolly Sohi of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Kkusum’ fame dies of cervical cancer at 47

Mumbai, March 8
Actor Dolly Sohi, best known for TV shows “Jhanak” and “Bhabhi”, died on Friday morning at a Navi Mumbai hospital due to cervical cancer hours after her younger sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actor, succumbed to jaundice.
Dolly, 47, was diagnosed with cervical cancer around six months ago and was undergoing treatment for the disease.
“She is no more. She passed away around 4.00 am at the Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as her health had deteriorated,” Manpreet, the duo’s brother, told PTI.
Amandeep, known for TV show “Badtameez Dil”, died on Thursday night. She was in her early 40s.
“Amandeep passed away on Thursday night due to jaundice at the DY Patil Hospital,” Manpreet added.
Dolly’s other notable performances include TV shows “Kkusum”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and “Parineetii”.
In her last Instagram post, Dolly had appealed to fans and followers to pray for her.
“’Prayer’... The world’s greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle.. So, please I need your prayers,” she wrote in the note posted on February 20.
In an Instagram video last month, Amandeep had slammed model Poonam Pandey for faking her death due to cervical cancer, saying she and her family were “deeply hurt” as her sister Dolly was battling the disease.
Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) shared condolences on Dolly and Amandeep’s deaths in separate posts on X.
Dolly and Amandeep’s last rites will be held in the afternoon.
