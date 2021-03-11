‘House Of Gucci’ is set for a digital premiere today

MGM’s House of Gucci is set to release in India on Amazon Prime Video today (April 26). Directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott, the captivating star-studded film about the iconic Italian fashion house showcases incredibly powerful and emotional performances by Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga as Patricia Reggiani and Academy Award-nominee Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Academy Award-winner Jared Leto, Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Academy Award-nominee Salma Hayek, and Academy Award-winner Al Pacino. Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,’ the story traverses an outsider (Patrizia) from humble beginnings, who marries into the Gucci family. —TMS