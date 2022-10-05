'House of the Dragon' fans miffed over dimly lit episode 7

The seventh episode of the HBO series House of the Dragon may well be titled Dragons from Dark Dungeons, as a lot of viewers are complaining. This might also serve as a deja vu for Game of Thrones fans.

Several scenes from the episode were too dark to see! Game of Thrones ignited similar backlash during its final season, especially for the dimly lit battle episode The Long Night. Both that episode and episode seven of House of the Dragon were directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the episode being too dark to see, but one of HBO’s social media accounts went public defending the dark moments in the episode as ‘an intentional creative decision’.

“We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon episode seven appearing dark on your screen,” the HBO Max Help account replied to one fan who wrote the network needs ‘to issue a written apology for literally a whole episode of black screen’. “The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision,” the HBO account said. —IANS