House of the Dragon, the first spin-off series of record-breaking series Game of Thrones, will premiere on August 21. While announcing the premiere date, HBO Max also revealed a new poster for the series and additional images from the show. The ten-episode prequel is set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. —IANS
