How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa to be active on social media

Mumbai, June 7
Popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa spoke about how actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh inspired her to be more active on social media.
Sonam will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She will be joined by the cast of her Punjabi comedy film 'Carry On Jatta 3' which inlcudes Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, and director Smeep Kang.
The show's host Kapil Sharma will be seen pulling Sonam's leg as he enquires about her social media.
He asks: "I heard that you weren't on Instagram before, but you joined after Diljit Paaji (Diljit Dosanjh) suggested it. What made you do it?"
To this Sonam replied: "No, I had an account, but I did not post much. Diljit Paaji advised me to use the platform and explained its benefits. He told me that we could handle our own public relations through this. He motivated me to be active on Instagram as he is so good with his social media presence."
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
