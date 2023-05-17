How Eminem helped Ed Sheeran cure his stutter

IANS

Singer Ed Sheeran said that rapping along to Eminem’s 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP “cured” his stutter.

Sheeran, who has since teamed up and performed with the rap icon, has shared that he has the Lose Yourself hit-maker, to thank for helping to fix his speech impediment.

“(My uncle) just said to my dad, ‘This guy is the next Bob Dylan. You gotta let him listen.’ And by learning that record — and rapping it back to back — it cured my stutter,” he recalled when appearing on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

Ed continued, “I think it’s different with Eminem because he is quite reclusive, doesn’t see or meet that many people. I’ve known him now (for)

six years and we’ve done three songs together, I’ve played with him twice onstage. He’s another person I really relate to, as he lives in his hometown still and has his eco-system around him.”