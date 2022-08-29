How Garud came to be the mighty vahak of Lord Vishnu

Sony SAB’s mythological drama Dharm Yoddha Garud has been fascinating its viewers with the opulent tales of the mighty Garud and his brave deeds. The upcoming episodes will be a highlight for audiences as they witness the story of how Garud was chosen to be the vahak of Lord Vishnu. Faisal Khan, who essays the character of Garud, says, “Garud’s encounter with Lord Vishnu on his way to the Nagas holding the amrit has been etched in golden words in mythology. This is his biggest test, and his purpose of life will gradually unravel from this point on. Although faced by temptation, Garud has always been true to his virtues and devotion. I feel extremely humbled to have played such a character.”
