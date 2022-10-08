Hrishitaa Bhatt on hosting Rangoli on Doordarshan

Hrishitaa Bhatt shares her experience of hosting the show, Rangoli, which airs on DD National every Sunday morning.
During its first few seasons, the show was hosted by Hema Malini. Hrishitaa says, “First of all, I have been a devoted fan of this show since I was a youngster. Hema ji used to host the programme at that time, and it was a pleasure to watch. Now that I’m playing the role that she played, it feels overwhelming, but I’m delighted to be the young face of Rangoli.”
She adds, “I did Rangoli for a year between 2018 and 2019 and then because of the pandemic we couldn’t shoot. Now, I’ve started shooting for the show again.”
