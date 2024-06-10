Hrithik, Alia, Sonakshi, Zoya back post condemning CISF constable's action of slapping Kangana

Many Bollywood personalities, including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Soni Razdan, Arjun Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli, have lent their support to actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport.
The incident occurred on Thursday when Kangana was travelling to New Delhi, a day after she won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as a BJP candidate. Several personalities, including Anupam Kher, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, and Shekhar Suman, condemned the incident. Kangana’s alleged ex, Hrithik, and Alia have also reacted to the incident.
Journalist Faye D’Souza shared a post on Instagram condemning the slap incident, stating, “Violence can never be the answer.” She said that “it is particularly dangerous when security personnel react violently while in uniform.” The post was liked by Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, and Soni Razdan, among many others.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
Among 9 victims of Reasi bus terror attack, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from UP
10 people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims -- m...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is fully committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade
Optimism in the markets is due to various factors
4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada
Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police when they were res...