Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan pose together at Mumbai event, fans feel Dhoom heat

ANI

It was one star-studded affair in Mumbai where many big names were in attendance as Jio Studios unveiled their upcoming projects on Wednesday.

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan attended the event. Adding extra dose of excitement to their fans’ joy, the Dhoom 2 pair posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet. Later, they were joined by Hrithik’s cousins Eshaan and Pashmina. Abhishek was dressed in all blue suits. He accentuated the geeky charm with his red specs. Hrithik Roshan sported a grey blazer topping it with a black tee.

Apart from being colleagues, Hrithik and Abhishek are childhood buddies. They acted together in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon apart from Dhoom 2.

On the work front, Hrithik has Fighter in his kitty. He will also helm the sequel of War, though he has not made any official comment till date.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the new season of Amazon Prime Original Breathe.