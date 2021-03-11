Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan celebrate son Hridaan Roshan’s birthday

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrated his son Hridaan’s 14th birthday on Sunday. It was a family lunch and Sussane Khan shared a picture from the occasion on her Instagram. Standing together in a group hug are Sussane, Hridaan, Hrehaan and Hrithik.

In the caption, Sussane wrote, “To our Sky full of Ridz… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day..happy 14 th birthday beautiful boy..We love you the mostttt.”

Check out the post:

The post received birthday wishes from all corners. Friends and family wished Hridaan on his birthday. Sussane Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni commented, “Happy, happy Ridz." Pretty Zinta wrote, “Happy Birthday Hridaan.” “Happy Birthday to your baby boy, lots of love,” Bhavana Pandey wrote. Maheep Kapoor also wished him. She commented, “Happy birthday 14th Hridaan.” Farah Khan Ali commented, “Happy birthday Hridu. Happiness health wealth prosperity success love laughter luck light and more my Jaan.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster of the same name. The original Tamil film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi version will also starsSaif Ali Khan,Radhika Apte,Rohit SarafandYogita Bihani. It is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 30, 2022.

