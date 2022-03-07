Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

Saba Azad was having a lazy Sunday and she decided to share a memory from her childhood with a video. Hrithik Roshan is so smitten and he made sure to convey his feelings.

Saba posted a video in which she is humming a Bengali song from Satyajit Ray’s classic film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’.

Along with the video, Saba recollected her memories of the movie as a child and how back then she learned every song on the album, despite the fact that she didn’t understand the language at that point. She wrote, “Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a small my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that’s the thing with music though right - language doesn’t matter at all if it moves you it moves you!!”

Saba added, “A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording”.

Watching Saba’s video, Hrithik commented, “You are an extraordinary human”. To this, the Rocket Boys actress replied. “@hrithikroshan and you’re the kindest (smiling emoji)”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s were first spotted holding hands outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Their link-up has been making headlines and there are speculations that the two are considering taking the next step in their relationship soon. Considering their families, including Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, have approved of their relationship, we won’t be surprised if we get to hear the wedding bells soon.

#hrithik roshan #saba azad