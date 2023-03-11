Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad get mushy in front of camera at Rocket Boys 2 screening

ANI
Mumbai, March 11
Love is in the air! Hrithik Roshan joined his girlfriend Saba Azad for the special screening of the series 'Rocket Boys 2' on Friday night in Mumbai. Saba played a pivotal character in the series. The couple was seen holding hands, looking at each other in a romantic way.
Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. He accentuated his glamour with a pair of orange shades. Keeping in tune with the retro vibes of the series, Saba was dressed in a white gown with a plunging neckline. She kept her hairdo in retro mode and sported a ruby lip. The couple was seen chatting, sharing moments of laughter while interacting with others at the occasion. Photos and videos of Hrithik-Saba were shared by their fan pages and the paparazzi.
Here's one of those videos:
Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May last year. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.
Speaking of the series 'Rocket Boys' series, Jim Sarbh portrayed the role of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Ishwak Singh played Vikram Sarabhai. Helmed by Abhay Pannu, the series won multiple awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.
The director, Abhay Pannu received the Best Director, Series award. Apart from these, the series also received the Best Series, Best VFX-Series, Best Production Design-Series, Best Screenplay Series, Best Costume Design Series, and Best Cinematographer Series awards.
