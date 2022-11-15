Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for ‘Fighter'

Mumbai, November 15
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has commenced filming for his next movie ‘Fighter’.
Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ fame.
Hrithik shared the news of kickstarting the first shoot schedule of ‘Fighter’ on his Instagram Stories on Monday evening.
“Right! Let's go….@marflix_pictures #Fighter,” the actor captioned a picture of him with the director.
Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, ‘Fighter’ is homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.
The film, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.
Hrithik was last seen in the action crime thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’, the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station
Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night
Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...