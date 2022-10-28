Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ to hit theatres in January 2024

PTI

Mumbai, October 28

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led ‘Fighter’, billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ fame, will feature the lead stars as Indian Air Force pilots.

Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are producing the project.

The producers shared the release date of the movie on Twitter.

"Excited to announce that India's first aerial action film #Fighter will release in theaters on 25th January 2024 as we celebrate India's 75th Republic Day," Viacom18 Studios posted.

According to the makers, ‘Fighter’ is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces. Actor Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

‘Fighter’ was earlier supposed to arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.

#Anil Kapoor #Deepika Padukone #Hrithik Roshan #Indian Air Force #Mumbai