Hrithik Roshan explains significance of black thread on his wrist as he finally cuts it off

ANI

Mumbai, October 3

Like many other celebrities, actor Hrithik Roshan also believes in following a particular ritual, especially during the release of his films.

On Monday, Hrithik, who is currently basking in the success of 'Vikram Vedha', took to Instagram and opened up about how he detaches himself from every character that "terrifies" him by wearing a red or black sacred thread.

In the clip, he is seen cutting his black thread with a pair of scissors with gym equipments in background.

Explaining the significance of the thread, Hrithik wrote, "Time to let go. I don't know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I've secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it's a red mauli (kabir wore that) and sometimes it's a black thread. Can't even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai? Or koi mil gaya or much later? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films) cause it's never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and I made it a part of him. I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself." Hrithik mentioned that the ritual of cutting the thread has always been confusing and he tried doing so after Vedha, but couldn't.

He added, "The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn't, then when my dub got over, but again couldn't. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer 'Did I give this everything I had?' 'Can I do more?' - it's a question that scares me, drives me, n keeps me searching for more. Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude." Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik's post has garnered a lot of likes and comments from netizens.

"You inspire," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented.

"This is so beautiful," actor Aditi Rao Hydari wrote.

"Totally relate to it. This cleansing is so real, resetting and liberating. Congratulations on a spectacular performance and a film bro," actor R Madhavan wrote.

Hrithik is now all set to work on his new projects including 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and 'Krrish 4'.

#hrithik roshan #Vikram Vedha