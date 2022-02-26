Hrithik Roshan for the first time shows support for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad; she acknowledges

Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to Instagram to share a post about rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s upcoming concert with her ex-boyfriend and music partner Imaad Shah. He shared a screenshot of Saba and Imaad’s concert to be held in Pune and gave them a huge shoutout. Now, that’s what a supportive boyfriend does.
Saba, in her original post, had shared the details of her concert and invited fans to attend it. Sharing the same in the Instagram Stories, Hrithik wrote, “Kill it you guys! Saba thanked Hrithik as she reposted the picture.
The Bollywood actor is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad for a few weeks now. Recently, even Sussanne Khan, Hrithik’s ex-wife, had praised Saba and Imaad for their concert. With a video from their performance, Sussanne wrote, “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," she said, tagging Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle. Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."
It was last month when the Dhoom actor was spotted with Saba after a date night. Mid-day had reported that a source told them that Hrithik was keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source said.
There have also been reports about Hrithik and Saba planning to tie the knot soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...