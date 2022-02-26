Hrithik Roshan for the first time shows support for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad; she acknowledges

Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to Instagram to share a post about rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s upcoming concert with her ex-boyfriend and music partner Imaad Shah. He shared a screenshot of Saba and Imaad’s concert to be held in Pune and gave them a huge shoutout. Now, that’s what a supportive boyfriend does.

A screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Stories.

Saba, in her original post, had shared the details of her concert and invited fans to attend it. Sharing the same in the Instagram Stories, Hrithik wrote, “Kill it you guys! Saba thanked Hrithik as she reposted the picture.

A screenshot of Saba Azad's Instagram Stories.

The Bollywood actor is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad for a few weeks now. Recently, even Sussanne Khan, Hrithik’s ex-wife, had praised Saba and Imaad for their concert. With a video from their performance, Sussanne wrote, “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," she said, tagging Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle. Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

It was last month when the Dhoom actor was spotted with Saba after a date night. Mid-day had reported that a source told them that Hrithik was keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source said.

There have also been reports about Hrithik and Saba planning to tie the knot soon.

#hrithik roshan #saba azad